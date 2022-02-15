Hulu Renews “How I Met Your Father” for 20-Episode Second Season

Today, Hulu has announced that they have renewed How I Met Your Father for a 20-episode second season.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has renewed How I Met Your Father for a 20-episode second season. The Hilary Duff starring first season debuted on Hulu on Tuesday, January 18 th .

for a 20-episode second season. The Hilary Duff starring first season debuted on Hulu on Tuesday, January 18 . The show takes place in the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for How I Met Your Father include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff serves

More Hulu News: