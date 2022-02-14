Hulu Reveals First Look Teaser for New Comedy Series “Shoresy”

Hulu has revealed a first look teaser trailer and exclusive image of their upcoming comedy spin-off of Letterkenny, called Shoresy, which launches this Spring.

What’s Happening:

The six-episode, half-hour Hulu Original comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

Shot on location in Sudbury, the hockey comedy series Shoresy features bench boss Jared Keeso in the titular role, alongside a cast of certified beauticians and absolute legends – from sci-fi stars to real life big hitters.

The cast includes: Tasya Teles ( The 100 ) as Nat Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ( Tribal ) as Sanguinet Blair Lamora ( Paranormal Nightshift ) as Ziigwan Keilani Rose ( Flimsy ) as Miigwan Rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo Terry Ryan as Hitch Ryan McDonell ( The Crossing ) as Michaels Max Bouffard ( Letterkenny ) as JJ Frankie JJ Andrew "The Canon" Antsanen (Former MMA fighter) as Goody Legendary all-time tough guy Jon "Nasty" Mirasty, former 'Canes centre Brandon Nolan, and three time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively. Listowel's Keegan Long as Liam North Bay's Bourke Cazabon as Cory



The debut season of Shoresy also features a plethora of guest stars, including: Laurence Leboeuf ( Transplant ) Scott Thompson ( Kids in the Hall ) Jonathan Torrens ( Trailer Park Boys ) Jacob Tierney ( Letterkenny ) Camille Sullivan ( Trigger Me ) Eliana Jones ( Northern Rescue ) Kim Cloutier ( Letterkenny ) Michala Brasseur ( The Handmaid's Tale ) Social media star and podcaster Lysandre Nadeau

Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with WildBrain and Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media for Crave, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and is distributed by WildBrain, New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent.

Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with WildBrain and Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media for Crave, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and is distributed by WildBrain, New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent. Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is consulting producer. Mark Montefiore is executive producer and Kara Haflidson is producer for New Metric Media.

For Bell Media, Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

Shoresy debuts this spring only on Hulu.