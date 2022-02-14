Hulu Shares New Teaser, Poster for Thriller “Deep Water,” Premiering March 18th

With just a month to go until it’s premiere, Hulu has shared a new teaser and poster for the Original film Deep Water.

What’s Happening:

In recognition of all the twisted Valentines out there, Hulu has released a new teaser trailer and poster for their upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water .

. The film stars Ben Affleck ( Gone Girl ) and Ana de Armas ( Knives Out ) and is directed by Adrian Lyne ( Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal ).

Originally slated for a theatrical release, Deep Water was moved to Hulu

Trailer:

Poster:

Synopsis:

“Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.”

Cast:

Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas

Tracy Letts

Lil Rel Howery

Dash Mihok

Finn Wittrock

Kristen Connolly

Jacob Elordi

Rachel Blanchard

Michael Braun

Jade Fernandez

Grace Jenkins

Brendan C. Miller

Devyn Tyler

Jeff Pope

Creative Team:

Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson

Based on the novel Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith

by Patricia Highsmith Produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner and Anthony Katagas