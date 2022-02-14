Hulu Shares New Teaser, Poster for Thriller “Deep Water,” Premiering March 18th

With just a month to go until it’s premiere, Hulu has shared a new teaser and poster for the Original film Deep Water.
What’s Happening:
- In recognition of all the twisted Valentines out there, Hulu has released a new teaser trailer and poster for their upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water.
- The film stars Ben Affleck (Gone Girl) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and is directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal).
- Originally slated for a theatrical release, Deep Water was moved to Hulu this past winter and will debut March 18th exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S.
Trailer:
Poster:
Synopsis:
- “Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.”
Cast:
- Ben Affleck
- Ana de Armas
- Tracy Letts
- Lil Rel Howery
- Dash Mihok
- Finn Wittrock
- Kristen Connolly
- Jacob Elordi
- Rachel Blanchard
- Michael Braun
- Jade Fernandez
- Grace Jenkins
- Brendan C. Miller
- Devyn Tyler
- Jeff Pope
Creative Team:
- Directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson
- Based on the novel Deep Water by Patricia Highsmith
- Produced by Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner and Anthony Katagas