20th Century Studios’ “Deep Water” Set to Debut on Hulu

Originally set to hit theaters on January 14th, the thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is set to head straight to Hulu instead, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Deep Water is set to star Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as the story exposes the surface facade of American suburban life.

Reportedly, one reason that the film is set to make a streaming debut in lieu of a theatrical release is the current marketplace. More Adult-centric films, like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story , are currently underperforming at box offices, whereas family films or franchise-based fare, like the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home which is currently set to open with a $135 million weekend or more. West Side Story opened with a less-than-expected $10.5 million.

