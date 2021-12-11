Disney Pulls “Deep Water” From Release Schedule Just a Month Before Debut

Disney has pulled the 20th Century Studios film Deep Water from their release schedule just about a month before it was scheduled to make its theatrical debut, according to Deadline.

Deep Water was scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.

was scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022. Disney has not given a reason for the removal of the film from their release schedule and their is no word on whether the film will be rescheduled.

Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and is directed by Adrian Lyne.

stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and is directed by Adrian Lyne. The film is an adaptation, by Zack Helm and Sam Levinson, of the Patricia Highsmith novel.

The cast of the film also includes: Tracy Letts Rachel Blanchard Dash Mihok Lil Rel Howery Jacob Elordi Kristen Connolly Jade Fernandez



About Deep Water: