Disney Pulls “Deep Water” From Release Schedule Just a Month Before Debut

Disney has pulled the 20th Century Studios film Deep Water from their release schedule just about a month before it was scheduled to make its theatrical debut, according to Deadline.
- Deep Water was scheduled to debut in theaters on January 14, 2022.
- Disney has not given a reason for the removal of the film from their release schedule and their is no word on whether the film will be rescheduled.
- Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and is directed by Adrian Lyne.
- The film is an adaptation, by Zack Helm and Sam Levinson, of the Patricia Highsmith novel.
- The cast of the film also includes:
- Tracy Letts
- Rachel Blanchard
- Dash Mihok
- Lil Rel Howery
- Jacob Elordi
- Kristen Connolly
- Jade Fernandez
About Deep Water:
- An attractive young married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposed the surface facade of American suburban life.