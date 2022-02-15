Walt Disney World Guests Can Now Recognize Cast Members by Their Name and Hometown

The ability to give cast members at Walt Disney World and Disneyland a compliment has long been a cherished tradition by both guests and cast alike. Now, Walt Disney World is making it easier than ever to give a compliment, by introducing the ability to name the cast member and their hometown in the My Disney Experience app.

What’s Happening:

As part of the launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations at Walt Disney World, Disney introduced a new feature

Previously, you were not able to name the cast members by name, and had to choose from a generic area list of where they worked.

For example, if you selected “ Magic Kingdom

Beginning today, guests are now able to specifically compliment individual cast members by their first name and hometown.

To access Mobile Cast Compliment, search “Cast Compliment” in the My Disney Experience mobile app.

Below is an example of the recognition cast members will receive, featuring original artwork created to support Disney’s global commitment to reimagining the patient experience in children’s hospitals:

