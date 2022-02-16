Pixar Putt Arrives in San Antonio, TX on April 1st

Hey San Antonio, are you ready to kick some serious putt? We tee off on April 1st for 6 weeks only 🏌️ Tickets go on sale this Friday 2/18 at https://t.co/GJxXIUkMLr pic.twitter.com/QVW8yU3UU4

— Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) February 16, 2022