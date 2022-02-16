Pixar Putt Arrives in San Antonio, TX on April 1st

The popular pop-up event, Pixar Putt, is on the move once again, with the next stop on the tour revealed to be San Antonio, Texas.
Hey San Antonio, are you ready to kick some serious putt? We tee off on April 1st for 6 weeks only 🏌️ Tickets go on sale this Friday 2/18 at https://t.co/GJxXIUkMLr pic.twitter.com/QVW8yU3UU4
— Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) February 16, 2022
What’s Happening:
- Currently in place in Houston, TX through March, the next stop of the touring pop-up mini-golf experience, Pixar Putt, has been revealed to be San Antonio, TX, starting in that city on April 1st.
- The event will be held until May 15th, 2022 at 125 N FLORES ST near the City Tower and Legacy Park.
- Tickets are available for purchase and advance booking is recommended. Tickets will only be available digitally through PixarPutt.com.
- Tickets for the San Antonio stop of this touring event are set to go on sale on Friday, February 18th.
- The course features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including:
- Toy Story
- The Incredibles
- Monsters, Inc.
- Finding Nemo
- Coco
- A Bug's Life
- Wall-E
- Inside Out
- Pixar Putt can be played by teams of 4 people or less, as is custom for mini-golf. And a minimum of 2 people is required to play. If you wish to book a larger group size, you are welcome to do so, but the entire group still needs to split into smaller teams of 4 people or less. Each team of 2, 3 or 4 people plays one hole at a time. Once the hole is complete, they move to the next hole as a team, maintaining their physical distance between themselves and teams in front and behind them.
- A perfect socially distant outing for any Pixar fan. Pixar Putt's standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations located onsite; plus sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. These measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be adjusted as those guidelines change. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We strongly encourage our guests to wear masks.
- We were able to check out the Pixar Putt experience when it took place in New York City, and you can read all about it here.