Pixar Putt Miniature Golf Experience Opening in Houston on December 17

Following a successful run in New York City, Pixar Putt, a miniature golf course themed to beloved Pixar movies and characters, will be setting up shop in Houston, Texas this month!

What’s Happening:

After the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience’s run in Manhattan was extended

Pixar Putt will be located at Discovery Green, next to the Toyota Center and George R. Brown Convention Center.

🚩 Texas friends! We’ll see you in Houston this December – March 2022. Visit https://t.co/dkLXMIUEx7 for tickets and more information ⛳ #PixarPutt #PixarPuttTX pic.twitter.com/KCBNkEIVxs — Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) December 7, 2021

Tickets are available for purchase and advance booking is recommended. Tickets will only be available digitally through PixarPutt.com

Individual tickets are currently available for $33 on most days. After Dark Events for guests 18+ are also $33 per person.

The course features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including: Toy Story The Incredibles Monsters, Inc. Finding Nemo Coco A Bug's Life Wall-E Inside Out

