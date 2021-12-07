Pixar Putt Miniature Golf Experience Opening in Houston on December 17

Following a successful run in New York City, Pixar Putt, a miniature golf course themed to beloved Pixar movies and characters, will be setting up shop in Houston, Texas this month!
What’s Happening:
- After the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience’s run in Manhattan was extended by four weeks, Pixar Putt will be on its way to Houston this month, opening December 17th and running through March 2022.
- Pixar Putt will be located at Discovery Green, next to the Toyota Center and George R. Brown Convention Center.
🚩 Texas friends! We’ll see you in Houston this December – March 2022. Visit https://t.co/dkLXMIUEx7 for tickets and more information ⛳ #PixarPutt #PixarPuttTX pic.twitter.com/KCBNkEIVxs
— Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) December 7, 2021
- Tickets are available for purchase and advance booking is recommended. Tickets will only be available digitally through PixarPutt.com.
- Individual tickets are currently available for $33 on most days. After Dark Events for guests 18+ are also $33 per person.
- The course features 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including:
- Toy Story
- The Incredibles
- Monsters, Inc.
- Finding Nemo
- Coco
- A Bug's Life
- Wall-E
- Inside Out
- You can find out more information on Pixar Putt in our original post from July.
- Alex was able to visit Pixar Putt during its run in New York and reports back with some photos and an overview of the experience.