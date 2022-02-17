Outfit Your Team with “Eternals” T-Shirts from shopDisney

With the debut of a new Assembled about Marvel’s Eternals on Disney+ and its arrival on Blu-ray, shopDisney has introduced new T-shirts themed to the heroes!
What’s Happening:
- If you’re like us, you can never have too much Marvel in your life and shopDisney is helping you to share your love with a collection of colorful T-shirts.
- This week the online retailer added several Eternals styles to their line of apparel featuring paired characters, the entire team and of course Deviants and the Celestial Arishem.
- The styles are mostly designed for adults, however there are two kids t-shirt designs with the team and a comic book cover image.
- Additionally, adults can purchase a hoodie with character portraits.
- Shirts are available in adult sizes XS-3XL and sell for $29.99 each. Kids sizes range from 4-14 and sell for $19.99.
- The entire collection is available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.
Kids Styles
Adult Styles
Hoodie
More Eternals:
- Go behind the scenes of bringing this epic picture to the big screen in the Disney+ series Assembled. Mack reviews this latest entry that just debuted on the streamer.
- Speaking of Disney+ the film is now streaming and includes IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen viewing options.
- And for those who prefer the more traditional route, check out Alex’s review of the home release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.