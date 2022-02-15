4K/Blu-Ray Review: Marvel’s “Eternals” Features Glorious Picture and Sound, But Skimps on Bonus Features

by | Feb 15, 2022 7:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel Studios broke the mold with the third film in phase four, Eternals, now available on home video formats. This review covers the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital combo pack, branded as the “Ultimate Collector’s Edition,” although the bonus features aren’t as expansive as fans would’ve liked. The main reason to bring it home is to complete an ongoing collection or for the consistent video quality that beats streaming platforms.

(Marvel Studios)

(Marvel Studios)

Eternals have been on Earth for over 7,000 years, an unseen presence that helped mankind flourish from the shadows while protecting the world from Deviants. Having defeated them all, they’ve lived peaceful lives apart from each other, but when Deviants suddenly reappear, they must reunite to fulfill their mission.

Featuring an all-star cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Marsden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek, Eternals introduces one of Marvel’s lesser-known comics to the MCU. While presenting its own self-contained story, the plot is connected to the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and also ends with a substantial segue into an upcoming film. And under the direction of Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, Eternals feels like a tonal shift from most MCU fare.

A brief collection of bonus features accompany the home video release, but it’s a far cry from a comprehensive behind-the-scenes feature. For Disney+ subscribers, the good news is that a longer making-of feature will begin streaming on February 16th, a day after the home video release. The streamer also has a viewing option that has never been included on Marvel home video releases, the IMAX ratio version of the film, which Chloé Zhao talks about during the audio commentary.

Bonus Features

  • Immortalized (10:45) – Filmmakers Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kevin Feige join the cast to talk about the ambitious scope of the film.
  • Walks of Life (5:01) – The diverse cast talk about how important it is for kids to see them in a superhero role.
  • Gag Reel (2:29) – Mistakes on set not only lead to hilarious moments, but some insight into how each shot was made before visual effects were added.
  • Deleted Scenes (5:49) – Four deleted scenes available individually or as a “Play all” feature. There isn’t an introduction to explain the context.
    • Gravity
    • Nostalgia
    • Movies
    • Small Talk
  • Audio Commentary (2:35:50) – Director Chloé Zhao, writer Patrick Burleigh, and visual effects supervisor Mårten Larsson lead this feature-length commentary that dives into their creative choices, the special effects, and inside jokes.

Audio Options

Blu-Ray:  English 7.1 DTS HD Master Audio, 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French, Spanish 6.1 Dolby Digital.

4K: English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French, Spanish, Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital.

Packaging & Design

Eternals comes in a standard black 4K Blu-Ray case with disc holders on either side of the interior. The 4K disc has disc art, the Blu-Ray disc is blue with white text. Inserts include a flier for the Disney Movie Club and a digital copy code through Movies Anywhere. An embossed slipcover with holograph accents is included with the initial pressing. The main menu features silhouettes of the Eternals underneath their ship, set to score from the film.

Final Thoughts

Marvel’s Eternals comes to home video with stunning picture and sound, but a lackluster supplemental package. With a true making-of feature coming to Disney+, where fans can also view the IMAX version, this “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital release feels like less of a must-own than it should be for Marvel fans. It’s likely to appeal more to collectors and videophiles than casual Marvel fans hoping to get the behind-the-scenes experience.

Amazon.com: Eternals [4K UHD]

Amazon.com: Eternals

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed