Zzzax of Life Draft: The Best Sibling Duos

With WandaVision introducing Billy and Tommy Maximoff, we decided to draft the best sibling duos from the Marvel Universe. There were a lot of great pairs for us to choose from as the Marvel Universe is loaded with great siblings, especially if you consider every different version of that universe.

Benji joined us for this draft as we chose from some of the very best Marvel families. As usual, we were able to choose from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comics and even Marvel movies outside of the MCU. One of us decided to take advantage of that last option.

Kyle’s team

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver

Black Panther & Shuri

Ebony Maw & Corvus Glave

Wolverine & Sabretooth

Again, we did this draft while WandaVision was going on, so naturally Kyle selected Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. They’re a great pick for the first round and his team got even stronger when he added Black Panther and Shuri. Then Kyle went for the technicality by taking Ebony Maw and Corvus Glaive, two of the “children of Thanos.” And finally, he took advantage of that aforementioned rule and went to the world of X-Men: Origins Wolverine, where Wolverine and Sabretooth were brothers, a sneaky pick.

Mack’s team

Thor & Loki

Invisible Woman & Human Torch

Wiccan & Speed

Colossus & Magik

I went for some star power at the top of the draft, getting Thor and Loki, who are probably the first names that come to mind when thinking of Marvel siblings. Then I went for Marvel’s first family and got Sue and Johnny Storm. Matching Kyle’s WandaVision pick, I got Wanda’s twin sons Billy and Tommy. And finally, left with a bunch of great comic book options, I decided to go with Colossus and Magik, hoping to capitalize on any popularity Magik might have picked up from New Mutants. That was a mistake.

Benji’s team

Franklin & Valeria Richards

Professor X & The Juggernaut

Thanos & Starfox

Cyclops & Havok

Benji also decided to go for the Fantastic Four, by taking Franklin and Valeria Richards to start off. Then he went to the X-Men for the lesser known sibling relationship of Professor X and The Juggernaut. Next, he made a pick that would likely be much more popular now, after the mid-credits scene of Eternals, with Thanos and Starfox. And finally, he also wrapped things up by going to the X-Men for Cyclops and Havok, despite the fact that no one likes Cyclops.

Who Won the Vote?

Having Wanda at the height of the popularity of WandaVision was probably the right move as Kyle took a whopping 66.7% of the vote. Black Panther and Shuri definitely helped and it probably didn’t hurt to have Wolverine in there. Benji and I split the remaining votes, each earning just 16.7%. Benji probably went a bit too comic book heavy and, again, I probably shouldn’t have put any stock in the idea that anyone saw New Mutants.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to the 10 most recent episodes of the Zzzax of Life Podcast here, and find the full library on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. And be sure to follow @ZzzaxOfLifePod on Twitter so you can vote on who wins all future drafts!