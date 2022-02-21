Kids Can Stretch Their Imaginations with Peppa Pig Toys and Playsets from Hasbro

This past week the Peppa Pig Theme Park opened just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida and our team had a blast checking out all the offerings. While you can’t buy Peppa Pig theme park-specific merchandise outside of the park, you can bring Peppa, Mummy, Daddy, and George to your home through cute playsets from Hasbro.

The smart and confident Peppa Pig is taking the world by storm and even has her very own theme park in Central Florida!

Even though theme park merchandise isn’t available online, fans will find a delightful assortment of Peppa Pig toys at the park as well as on Entertainment Earth.

Last week several new playsets, toys and dolls arrived on the site and make a great gift for the preschoolers in your life.

Join Peppa and her friends in creating your very own adventures with these new items designed especially for imaginative youngsters. The following sets and toys are available on Entertainment Earth.

Peppa Pig Peppa's Adventures Peppa's Ferris Wheel Playset – $15.99

Peppa Pig Peppa's Adventures Peppa's Petting Farm Fun Playset – $15.99

Peppa Pig Peppa's Adventures Surprise Packs Wave 1 Set of 3 – $27.99

Peppa Pig Peppa's Adventures Peppa's Making Music Fun Playset – $11.99

Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Champion Board Game – $20.99

Peppa Pig Peppa's Adventures Miss Rabbit's Train – $19.99

Peppa Pig Peppa's Adventures Grandpa Pig's Cabin Boat Vehicle – $19.99

