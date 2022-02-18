A Parent’s Review of Peppa Pig Theme Park

by | Feb 18, 2022 2:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

This week, we were given the opportunity to visit the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven Florida — and let me tell you it was a blast! The park is located literally right next to Legoland but is a separate ticketed gate. However, it’s perfect for the little ones who might be too small to experience some of the offerings Legoland has to offer. This park is great for the grandparents to take the toddlers to while mom and dad take the older kids to Legoland.

I was able to bring my 2 (almost 3) year old who absolutely had a blast and then ended his adventure with a nearly three hour nap. So, parents, if you were worried the kids won’t have enough to do, don’t be.

My son LOVED Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster! So much in fact that he rode it 10 times. And, mind you, the coaster does two laps so he basically rode it 20 times.

The other fan favorite was Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure. This is such a fun ride to do with your little one, as they can sit with you as you both ride a dinosaur and explore this prehistoric world.

We also really enjoyed the show area, complete with bean bag seats. PARENTS BEWARE the bean bag seats can get very comfortable and very difficult to get up from.

It’s also worth noting that this park is autistic friendly! Each attraction and play area offers sensory guides so parents know what to expect before entering. There is also a diaper changing room which makes life so much easier. With plenty of changing tables, it really cuts down on the crowdedness of having to change your little one in a busy restroom.

Finally the food is perfect for your pickiest eater. Cheese pizza, mac and cheese, grilled cheese, to name a few. Let’s be honest, you can’t go wrong with cheese. If you choose to bring your own food, however, there is an abundance of picnic tables throughout the park.

If you’re looking for something to do this summer head over to the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven Florida! You can also find more coverage of this new park, including additional photos and videos, here.

 
 
