Photos/Video: Full Tour of the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park

The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open February 24th at LEGOLAND Florida. Today, we were able to get a sneak preview of the park before it opens to the public!

New signage has been added for Peppa Pig Theme Park added alongside the LEGOLAND Florida sign that marks the entrance of the resort.

A closer look at the Peppa Pig Theme Park sign.

Cutouts of Cany Cat and Gerald Giraffe help welcome guests into Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Signage at the entrance of the park gives us a look at some of the rules regarding supervising children and wheelchair accessibility.

Within Granny Pig’s Garden is George’s Fort, Peppa Pig’s Treehouse, Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground and Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse which are all different attractions in the garden with a nice open area surrounding them for the little ones to run around.

In the Fun Fair section of the park, you’ll find Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride where you can enjoy the amazing views of Peppa Pig Theme Park from the very top on this family-friendly aerial carousel ride!

Peppa Pig Theme Park is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to open as a Certified Autism Center. Each attraction has a Sensory Guide to ensure each guest has the best experience. #peppapigfl pic.twitter.com/tjHQSRwSpA — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 16, 2022

Test your strength on Mr. Bull's High Striker, a family drop tower ride within the Fun Fair.

Mr. Potato greets guests as they enter Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena, an area where you can enjoy live shows packed full of songs, games, snorts and giggles throughout the day!

Miss Rabbit’s Diner quick serve restaurant

The inside of Miss Rabbit’s Diner is decorated like a classic diner complete with neon signs and a jukebox!

Food offerings at Miss Rabbit’s Diner include: Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Garden Salad, Margherita Flatbread and a Rice & Veggie Bowl with Chicken.

Next up is the children’s food offerings that include: Kid’s Cheese Pizza, Kid’s Mac & Cheese, Kid’s Chicken Salad Sandwich and Kid’s Grilled Cheese.

Dessert offerings include: Muddy Puddle Milkshakes that come complete with sprinkles and a chocolate chip cookie on top and a Mud Cup which consists of marshmallow, chocolate pudding and Oreo crumbles with gummy worms on top.

Peppa and George Pig were there to meet and greet guests at their brand new park!

On Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, take your fun family day to the next level when you join Daddy Pig on an unexpected adventure ride in his newly cleaned red car. But watch out, Mr. Bull is digging up the road, and Daddy Pig knows a shortcut!

The Muddy Puddles Splash Pad is a lively play area with spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play super splashy and fun!

Take a break from the outdoor fun and relax on a beanbag with your little piggies to unwind while watching some of your favorite episodes of Peppa Pig on the big screen in our oinktastic indoor cinema!

Some of the merchandise offerings inside the store at the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

That’s all from our trip to Peppa Pig Theme Park at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort! Be sure to plan a visit to the park with your little ones when the park opens February 24th!