Hulu to Stream All Past and Future Seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Award-Winning Hit Shows from FX and 20th Television Including “American Crime Story”, “American Horror Story” and “Pose”

Hulu will begin to stream three of Ryan Murphy’s most acclaimed and award-winning hit shows from FX and 20th Television, American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose, it was announced today by Joe Earley, President of Hulu. What’s Happening: For the very first time on SVOD, the acclaimed limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story will be available on Hulu beginning March 7th.

will be available on Hulu beginning March 7th. Written by award-winning playwright/producer Sarah Burgess from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Impeachment tells the story about the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through the eyes of the women at the center of the storm.

The first two installments of the series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will also be available to stream on Hulu.

and will also be available to stream on Hulu. Also streaming for the first time on Hulu will be the third and final season of the groundbreaking and award-winning drama series Pose , with all three seasons dropping March 7th.

, with all three seasons dropping March 7th. The series, from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, made history with Billy Porter becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy Award for lead actor in a drama category and Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez becoming the first trans actor to be awarded a Golden Globe. The show also won a Peabody and an AFI Award.

All of the prior ten installments of American Horror Story are currently available on Hulu and the series will return with season 11 this fall. American Horror Story has been ordered through season 13.

are currently available on Hulu and the series will return with season 11 this fall. American Horror Story has been ordered through season 13. The collection of these three shows (168 episodes) has collectively earned 165 Emmy Award nominations and won 42 Emmy Awards. What They’re Saying: Joe Earley, Hulu President: “We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” “ American Crime Story , American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

