Hulu to Stream All Past and Future Seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Award-Winning Hit Shows from FX and 20th Television Including “American Crime Story”, “American Horror Story” and “Pose”

by | Mar 3, 2022 8:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Hulu will begin to stream three of Ryan Murphy’s most acclaimed and award-winning hit shows from FX and 20th Television, American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose, it was announced today by Joe Earley, President of Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • For the very first time on SVOD, the acclaimed limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story will be available on Hulu beginning March 7th.
  • Written by award-winning playwright/producer Sarah Burgess from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Impeachment tells the story about the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through the eyes of the women at the center of the storm.  
  • The first two installments of the series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will also be available to stream on Hulu.
  • Also streaming for the first time on Hulu will be the third and final season of the groundbreaking and award-winning drama series Pose, with all three seasons dropping March 7th.
  • The series, from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, made history with Billy Porter becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy Award for lead actor in a drama category and Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez becoming the first trans actor to be awarded a Golden Globe.  The show also won a Peabody and an AFI Award.
  • All of the prior ten installments of American Horror Story are currently available on Hulu and the series will return with season 11 this fall. American Horror Story has been ordered through season 13.
  • The collection of these three shows (168 episodes) has collectively earned 165 Emmy Award nominations and won 42 Emmy Awards.

What They’re Saying:

  • Joe Earley, Hulu President:
    • “We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,”
    • American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling.  Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed