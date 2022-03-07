Extended Preview of “Turning Red” Now Playing On Big Screen Of “Walt Disney Presents” at Walt Disney World

Though being released directly on Disney+, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is giving a chance to at least see a portion of the latest Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red, on a big screen in the theater at the end of the Walt Disney Presents walk-through exhibit with a limited time Sneak Peek at the film.

In Pixar’s Turning Red, we are introduced to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. The voice cast also includes Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, Lori Tan Chinn, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Lillian Lim, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo. GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote three songs for the film’s fictional band, 4*Town, and Grammy, Oscar and Emmy-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) is composing the score.

Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a walk-through exhibit that was installed as part of Walt Disney’s World’s 100 Years of Magic celebration back in 2001, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of Walt Disney Himself. Then known as Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream, the exhibit features galleries chronicling Walt’s career, his personal background, the art of animation, Disneyland, and the development of the Florida project, all culminating in a screening of a short biographical film narrated by Julie Andrews. Over time, displays have been added and removed, and the latter portion of the walk through has become a preview center of sorts for future Disney Parks projects and meet and greets with current characters. Now known as Walt Disney Presents, the aforementioned screening room also showcases extended previews of upcoming films, like the upcoming Turning Red.

Turning Red is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th and you can read our review of Turning Red here.