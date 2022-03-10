New “Moon Knight” Featurette, Posters Give More Looks at Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Hero

by | Mar 10, 2022 10:51 AM Pacific Time

We’re just a few weeks away from the highly anticipated debut of Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+ and today we got some exciting new looks at the series. Marvel shared a featurette and three new posters for Moon Knight.

  • The three new Moon Knight posters show us three different versions of the titular character.
  • The first shows Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, the seemingly ordinary man whose life is being taken over moon god and a dark secret.

  • The next poster shows Moon Knight in his somewhat traditional superhero costume. Remember, Moony wears white so the bad guys can see him coming. He’s far from your typical hero.

  • And finally, the third poster shows the character in his Mr. Knight costume.

  • As you can see in all three posters, the other two versions of the character flank the one who takes the center, signifying the split personalties of this troubled hero.
  • Marvel also shared a featurette, which takes us behind the scenes and shares some insight from Isaac, director Mohamed Diab, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and others.
  • We also get our first real full-body look at Khonshu, the moon god, as he appears to interacting with multiple people.

  • You can check out the full featurette below:

About Moon Knight:

  • Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.
  • In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.
  • The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.
  • Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.
  • This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.
  • Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.
  • Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.
  • Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.
  • Actor Ethan Hawke has also been cast in the upcoming series, though his role is currently unknown.
  • Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo in August 2019 along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.
  • Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.
