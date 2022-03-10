New “Moon Knight” Featurette, Posters Give More Looks at Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Hero

We’re just a few weeks away from the highly anticipated debut of Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+ and today we got some exciting new looks at the series. Marvel shared a featurette and three new posters for Moon Knight.

The three new Moon Knight posters show us three different versions of the titular character.

posters show us three different versions of the titular character. The first shows Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, the seemingly ordinary man whose life is being taken over moon god and a dark secret.

The next poster shows Moon Knight in his somewhat traditional superhero costume. Remember, Moony wears white so the bad guys can see him coming. He’s far from your typical hero.

And finally, the third poster shows the character in his Mr. Knight costume.

As you can see in all three posters, the other two versions of the character flank the one who takes the center, signifying the split personalties of this troubled hero.

Marvel also shared a featurette, which takes us behind the scenes and shares some insight from Isaac, director Mohamed Diab, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and others.

We also get our first real full-body look at Khonshu, the moon god, as he appears to interacting with multiple people.

You can check out the full featurette below:

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic .

and . Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk .

was and . Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.