Special St. Patrick’s Day Treats Highlighted in New Disneyland and Walt Disney World Foodie Guide

by | Mar 11, 2022 3:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special array of food and beverage offerings throughout both Resorts.

We’ll begin our foodie adventure with the Hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney’s All-Star Movies and Music Resorts

Intermission Food Court (All-Star Movies) and World Premiere Food Court (All-Star Music) (available March 13 through 19)

  • St. Patrick’s Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

The Drop Off (available March 13 through 31)

  • Good Luck Charm: Vodka and Irish cream liqueur blended with vanilla ice cream topped with fresh whipped cream and cookie ears

Landscape of Flavors (available March 13 through 19)

  • Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Boardwalk Resort

AbracadaBAR (available through March 31)

  • Irish Magic Trick: Irish whiskey, Italian liqueur, and bitters (New)

Atlantic City Dance Hall (available through March 31)

  • Shamrock Punch: Apple whisky, vodka, apple sour, lime sour, Granny Smith apple, and Sprite garnished with a glow cube (New)

Bellevue Lounge (available through March 31)

  • Irish Mule Cocktail: Irish whiskey, ginger beer, and lime juice garnished with a lime (New)

BoardWalk Bakery (available March 12 through 17) (Mobile Order available)

  • Mint Cookies ‘n Cream Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with mint cookies ‘n cream mousse topped with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a sugar cookie shamrock
  • Shamrock Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie with green holiday decor
  • Cannoli: Traditional Cannoli with green holiday decor
  • Coconut Macaroon: Traditional giant coconut macaroon with green chocolate decor
  • Mickey Brownie: Ganache brownie with green holiday sprinkles

Boardwalk Joe’s (available through March 31)

  • Pot O Lucky Gold: Coconut rum, vodka, lime, pineapple juice, and honey-mango flavors garnished with lime and pineapple (New)

Leaping Horse

  • Fuzzy Leprechaun: Vodka, blue curaçao, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry (New)

Trattoria al Forno (available through March 31)

  • Italian Leprechaun: Limoncello, prosecco brut, and elderflower liqueur garnished with mint (New)
  • Mimosa Verdi: Prosecco brut, blue curaçao, fruit liqueur, and pineapple juice (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (available March 13 through 19)

  • Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and a shamrock chocolate décor (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (available March 17)

  • St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Green cupcake filled with gold crispy pearls topped with buttercream, green sugar, shamrock sprinkles, and white chocolate Minnie hat (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (available through March 18)

  • St. Patty’s Day Hat: Caramel Irish cream mousse on a shortbread cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Goods to Go and The Artist’s Palette (available March 17)

  • St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Irish dry stout cake with Irish cream liqueur mousse and whiskey caramel finished with vanilla buttercream, gold crisp pearls, and a white chocolate shamrock (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kona Cafe and Capt. Cook’s (available March 17)

  • St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake topped with chocolate and vanilla buttercream, chocolate Mickey ears, and a shamrock (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining (available March 13 through 19)

  • Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (French Quarter – Mobile Order available) & Riverside Mill (Riverside) (available March 13 through March 19)

  • Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and chocolate décor (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (available March 17)

  • Caramel Hazelnut Profiteroles: Caramel hazelnut custard filled chocolate profiteroles with chocolate ganache (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (available March 17)

  • Shamrock Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with mint cookies ’n cream (Mobile Order available)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (available through March 17)

  • Irish Cream Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with a Irish cream mousse covered in chocolate ganache and finished with chocolate and vanilla crisp pearls and a chocolate clover (Mobile Order available)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (available March 12 through 20)

  • Luck of the Irish Petit Cake: Layers of praline, whiskey-scented vanilla chiffon cake, and Irish cream liqueur pastry cream (New)

City Works Eatery (available through March 17) 

  • Irish Nachos: House-made corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions, and chips
  • Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, bacon-braised sauerkraut, and marble rye
  • Shepherd’s Pie: Stout-braised ground beef, peas, carrots, onions, shredded cabbage, and potato purée
  • Dark Side of The Moon: Belgian-style witbier and an Irish dry stout
  • Snakebite: Hard apple cider and an Irish dry stout
  • Voodoo: Raspberry ale and an Irish dry stout

D-Luxe Burger (available through March 31)

  • Dubliner Burger: Double stack of signature blend beef patties topped with cheddar, corned beef, lettuce, fried onions, and Irish stout barbecue sauce

The Ganachery (available March 12 through 20)

  • Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Squares

The Daily Poutine (available through March 31)

  • Irish Poutine: Fries, Irish porter cheddar cheese, stout gravy, onion marmalade, and sliced pork bangers

Raglan Road Irish Pub (available through March 17)

  • Take part in the festivities of Raglan Road’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival this year with classics like fresh-caught fish and chips, Shepherd’s to Die for Pie, and the plant-based take on shepherd’s pie, This Shepherd Went Vegan, along with delicious drinks including the new So Berry Les.
  • So Berry Les: Local Florida strawberry and Key lime-infused hard seltzer (New)

Vivoli il Gelato

  • Float: Vanilla gelato with an Irish dry stout (available through April 30)
  • Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake: Mint chocolate chip gelato, cookies and cream gelato, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips (available through April 5)

Disneyland Park

Red Rose Taverne (available March 17 through 30)

  • The Green Stuff: Mint White Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Mint Chocolate Chips and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs on a Shortbread Cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)

Disney California Adventure

Corn Dog Castle (available March 17) (Mobile Order available)

  • Hot-Link Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)
  • Original Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)  
  • Cheddar Cheese Stick: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)

Hollywood Lounge (available March 17)

  • Strawberry Elderflower Whiskey: Strawberry lemonade mixed with ginger syrup, elderflower, and whiskey (Mobile Order available) (New)

Lamplight Lounge and Boardwalk Dining (available March 17 through 20)

  • Watermelon Cooler: Irish Whiskey, Muddled Watermelon, Agave and Lemon Juice (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman’s Grill (available March 17 through 20) (Mobile Order available)

  • Leprechaun Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with pot of gold and frosted with vanilla buttercream (New) 
  • Leprechaun Mickey-shaped Donut: Vanilla cake donut dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with Leprechaun decor (New)

GCH Holiday Cart (available Mach 17 through 20)

  • St Patrick’s Day Whoopie Pie: Chocolate whoopie pie filled with vanilla buttercream and rolled in shamrock sprinkles (New)
  • Mickey-shaped Leprechaun Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with rolled fondant (New)
  • St Patrick’s Day Double Chocolate Cookie Shot: Available with milk or liqueur (New)
  • St Patrick’s Day Chocolate Cookie Shot: Available with milk or liqueur (New)

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (available March 17 through 20)

  • The Rueben: Marble rye, thinly sliced corn beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese served with chips or fries & pickle spears (New)
  • Hair of the Dog: Bratwurst braised in a porter topped with peppers, onions, beer cheese, and bacon bits on a pretzel bun and served with chips or fries (New)

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (available through March 31)

  • Reuben Burger: Burger with prime beef, swiss cheese, griddled corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles, and special sauce
  • Lucky Charms Classic Shake: Lucky Charms Shake topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms (New)

California Churro (available March 17)

  • Pot of Gold Churro: A churro rolled in Key lime pie sugar drizzled with white chocolate sauce over top, dusted with gold and green sprinkles, and served with a side of whipped cream (New)

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (available March 16 through 20)

  • The Emerald Breeze: Vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and orange juice (New)

Salt & Straw (available through March 31)

  • Pots of Gold & Rainbows: A legendary favorite with hand-sorted luck from the charms, steeping the whole-grain cereal in cream for that bottom-of-the-bowl sweetened milk before stirring in mountains of rainbow marshmallows

Sprinkles (available March 14 through 20)

  • Irish Coffee: Chocolate coffee cake and marshmallow core topped with Irish whiskey-infused green and vanilla buttercream frosting (recommended just for adults due to hint of alcohol)

Uva Bar & Café (available through March 31)

  • Beer Cheese Burger: Corned beef, burger patty, Irish stout beer cheese, pickles, and mustard aïoli on a Brioche bun served with sweet fries

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Wind & Waves Market (available March 16 through 18)

  • Shamrock Whoopie Pies: Vanilla cake with golden citrus crème
