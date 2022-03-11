Special St. Patrick’s Day Treats Highlighted in New Disneyland and Walt Disney World Foodie Guide

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special array of food and beverage offerings throughout both Resorts.
We’ll begin our foodie adventure with the Hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney’s All-Star Movies and Music Resorts
Intermission Food Court (All-Star Movies) and World Premiere Food Court (All-Star Music) (available March 13 through 19)
- St. Patrick’s Day Mickey: Chocolate Irish crème mousse and chocolate cake with a sugar cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
The Drop Off (available March 13 through 31)
- Good Luck Charm: Vodka and Irish cream liqueur blended with vanilla ice cream topped with fresh whipped cream and cookie ears
Landscape of Flavors (available March 13 through 19)
- Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer (Mobile Order available)
Disney’s Boardwalk Resort
AbracadaBAR (available through March 31)
- Irish Magic Trick: Irish whiskey, Italian liqueur, and bitters (New)
Atlantic City Dance Hall (available through March 31)
- Shamrock Punch: Apple whisky, vodka, apple sour, lime sour, Granny Smith apple, and Sprite garnished with a glow cube (New)
Bellevue Lounge (available through March 31)
- Irish Mule Cocktail: Irish whiskey, ginger beer, and lime juice garnished with a lime (New)
BoardWalk Bakery (available March 12 through 17) (Mobile Order available)
- Mint Cookies ‘n Cream Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with mint cookies ‘n cream mousse topped with whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and a sugar cookie shamrock
- Shamrock Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie with green holiday decor
- Cannoli: Traditional Cannoli with green holiday decor
- Coconut Macaroon: Traditional giant coconut macaroon with green chocolate decor
- Mickey Brownie: Ganache brownie with green holiday sprinkles
Boardwalk Joe’s (available through March 31)
- Pot O Lucky Gold: Coconut rum, vodka, lime, pineapple juice, and honey-mango flavors garnished with lime and pineapple (New)
Leaping Horse
- Fuzzy Leprechaun: Vodka, blue curaçao, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry (New)
Trattoria al Forno (available through March 31)
- Italian Leprechaun: Limoncello, prosecco brut, and elderflower liqueur garnished with mint (New)
- Mimosa Verdi: Prosecco brut, blue curaçao, fruit liqueur, and pineapple juice (New)
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Centertown Market (available March 13 through 19)
- Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and a shamrock chocolate décor (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Contempo Café (available March 17)
- St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Green cupcake filled with gold crispy pearls topped with buttercream, green sugar, shamrock sprinkles, and white chocolate Minnie hat (Mobile Order available)
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Gasparilla Island Grill (available through March 18)
- St. Patty’s Day Hat: Caramel Irish cream mousse on a shortbread cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Goods to Go and The Artist’s Palette (available March 17)
- St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Irish dry stout cake with Irish cream liqueur mousse and whiskey caramel finished with vanilla buttercream, gold crisp pearls, and a white chocolate shamrock (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Kona Cafe and Capt. Cook’s (available March 17)
- St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake topped with chocolate and vanilla buttercream, chocolate Mickey ears, and a shamrock (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Everything POP Shopping & Dining (available March 13 through 19)
- Luck of the Green: Chocolate cupcake filled with marshmallow mint crème topped with vanilla buttercream, shamrock sprinkles, and gold shimmer (Mobile Order available)
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (French Quarter – Mobile Order available) & Riverside Mill (Riverside) (available March 13 through March 19)
- Mint Chocolate Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and chocolate décor (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Riviera Resort
Le Petit Café (available March 17)
- Caramel Hazelnut Profiteroles: Caramel hazelnut custard filled chocolate profiteroles with chocolate ganache (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Roaring Fork (available March 17)
- Shamrock Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with mint cookies ’n cream (Mobile Order available)
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
The Market at Ale & Compass (available through March 17)
- Irish Cream Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with a Irish cream mousse covered in chocolate ganache and finished with chocolate and vanilla crisp pearls and a chocolate clover (Mobile Order available)
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie (available March 12 through 20)
- Luck of the Irish Petit Cake: Layers of praline, whiskey-scented vanilla chiffon cake, and Irish cream liqueur pastry cream (New)
City Works Eatery (available through March 17)
- Irish Nachos: House-made corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions, and chips
- Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, bacon-braised sauerkraut, and marble rye
- Shepherd’s Pie: Stout-braised ground beef, peas, carrots, onions, shredded cabbage, and potato purée
- Dark Side of The Moon: Belgian-style witbier and an Irish dry stout
- Snakebite: Hard apple cider and an Irish dry stout
- Voodoo: Raspberry ale and an Irish dry stout
D-Luxe Burger (available through March 31)
- Dubliner Burger: Double stack of signature blend beef patties topped with cheddar, corned beef, lettuce, fried onions, and Irish stout barbecue sauce
The Ganachery (available March 12 through 20)
- Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Squares
The Daily Poutine (available through March 31)
- Irish Poutine: Fries, Irish porter cheddar cheese, stout gravy, onion marmalade, and sliced pork bangers
Raglan Road Irish Pub (available through March 17)
- Take part in the festivities of Raglan Road’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival this year with classics like fresh-caught fish and chips, Shepherd’s to Die for Pie, and the plant-based take on shepherd’s pie, This Shepherd Went Vegan, along with delicious drinks including the new So Berry Les.
- So Berry Les: Local Florida strawberry and Key lime-infused hard seltzer (New)
Vivoli il Gelato
- Float: Vanilla gelato with an Irish dry stout (available through April 30)
- Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake: Mint chocolate chip gelato, cookies and cream gelato, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips (available through April 5)
Disneyland Park
Red Rose Taverne (available March 17 through 30)
- The Green Stuff: Mint White Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Mint Chocolate Chips and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs on a Shortbread Cookie (Mobile Order available) (New)
Disney California Adventure
Corn Dog Castle (available March 17) (Mobile Order available)
- Hot-Link Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)
- Original Corn Dog: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)
- Cheddar Cheese Stick: Coated with green corn dog batter and served with mandarin orange or small bag of chips (New)
Hollywood Lounge (available March 17)
- Strawberry Elderflower Whiskey: Strawberry lemonade mixed with ginger syrup, elderflower, and whiskey (Mobile Order available) (New)
Lamplight Lounge and Boardwalk Dining (available March 17 through 20)
- Watermelon Cooler: Irish Whiskey, Muddled Watermelon, Agave and Lemon Juice (New)
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
GCH Craftsman’s Grill (available March 17 through 20) (Mobile Order available)
- Leprechaun Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with pot of gold and frosted with vanilla buttercream (New)
- Leprechaun Mickey-shaped Donut: Vanilla cake donut dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with Leprechaun decor (New)
GCH Holiday Cart (available Mach 17 through 20)
- St Patrick’s Day Whoopie Pie: Chocolate whoopie pie filled with vanilla buttercream and rolled in shamrock sprinkles (New)
- Mickey-shaped Leprechaun Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with rolled fondant (New)
- St Patrick’s Day Double Chocolate Cookie Shot: Available with milk or liqueur (New)
- St Patrick’s Day Chocolate Cookie Shot: Available with milk or liqueur (New)
Downtown Disney District
Ballast Point Brewing Co. (available March 17 through 20)
- The Rueben: Marble rye, thinly sliced corn beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese served with chips or fries & pickle spears (New)
- Hair of the Dog: Bratwurst braised in a porter topped with peppers, onions, beer cheese, and bacon bits on a pretzel bun and served with chips or fries (New)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (available through March 31)
- Reuben Burger: Burger with prime beef, swiss cheese, griddled corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles, and special sauce
- Lucky Charms Classic Shake: Lucky Charms Shake topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms (New)
California Churro (available March 17)
- Pot of Gold Churro: A churro rolled in Key lime pie sugar drizzled with white chocolate sauce over top, dusted with gold and green sprinkles, and served with a side of whipped cream (New)
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (available March 16 through 20)
- The Emerald Breeze: Vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and orange juice (New)
Salt & Straw (available through March 31)
- Pots of Gold & Rainbows: A legendary favorite with hand-sorted luck from the charms, steeping the whole-grain cereal in cream for that bottom-of-the-bowl sweetened milk before stirring in mountains of rainbow marshmallows
Sprinkles (available March 14 through 20)
- Irish Coffee: Chocolate coffee cake and marshmallow core topped with Irish whiskey-infused green and vanilla buttercream frosting (recommended just for adults due to hint of alcohol)
Uva Bar & Café (available through March 31)
- Beer Cheese Burger: Corned beef, burger patty, Irish stout beer cheese, pickles, and mustard aïoli on a Brioche bun served with sweet fries
Disney’s Vero Beach Resort
Wind & Waves Market (available March 16 through 18)
- Shamrock Whoopie Pies: Vanilla cake with golden citrus crème