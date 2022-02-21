Raglan Road’s Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival Returning March 11-17, 2022 at Disney Springs

The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival is back in full swing this year from March 11th-17th at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant with top Irish bands flown in for the celebration. The most authentic Irish festival in America will take it to the Disney Springs street outside Raglan Road with extraordinary Irish talent arriving from Ireland, five outside bars, fun St. Paddy’s merchandise, and more.

What’s Happening:

Award-winning Irish musicians and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers will rock the fun throughout this lively festival that leads up to the mother of all Irish holidays.

This year’s Mighty Festival musical lineup will shine with top bands flown in from Ireland including Jig Jam , known for their captivating brand of CeltGrass; and the Lisa Canny Band , blending pop and hip-hop with traditional Irish rhythm.

Especially for the holiday, a new berry-forward St. Paddy’s brew, “So Berry Les,” is on tap for the holiday and on into spring. Crafted in collaboration with Crooked Can Brewing Co. in Winter Garden, Fla., So Berry Les is a refreshing hard seltzer infused with local Florida strawberry (‘tis the season!) and Key Lime juice. The brew pays tribute to Raglan Road co-owner John Cooke’s father, Les, who in 1977 earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for buying the dearest strawberries at a charity auction for a record 530 Irish punt—equivalent to the British pound—to generate publicity for his restaurant business.

Back at Raglan Road’s Shop for Ireland boutique, guests will find an array of St. Patrick’s Day merchandise and a unique range of authentic Irish clothing and gifts including Celtic jewelry, apparel, hats, home goods and toys.

Reservations are encouraged for guests who plan to celebrate at Raglan Road, where they can lift a pint, sip a cocktail, and dine on authentic contemporary Irish cuisine beginning on March 11th.

On St. Patrick’s Day only, March 17th, Raglan Road will open at 10 a.m. with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and older; (first-come, first-served—no reservations on this day only); younger patrons may enter free of charge.

Raglan Road guests can enjoy a huge range of Irish whiskeys, local craft beers and hand-crafted cocktails while choosing from the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including fresh-caught fish with chips. Those authentic fish & chips also are available to go at the adjacent Cooke’s of Dublin counter.

What They’re Saying:

Raglan Road co-owner John Cooke said: “Our imported Irish talent lineup is exceptional—these entertainers are not seen nor heard in any other location in the U.S. on St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone can enjoy this expanded festival, which includes gift competitions and loads of giveaways. The Mighty Festival remains the best Irish hospitality experience in America.”

“Our imported Irish talent lineup is exceptional—these entertainers are not seen nor heard in any other location in the U.S. on St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone can enjoy this expanded festival, which includes gift competitions and loads of giveaways. The Mighty Festival remains the best Irish hospitality experience in America.” “Whether this is your first, or one of many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, we encourage you to join us this year for The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival. You’ll be glad you did.”