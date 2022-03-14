Learn to Draw the Halcyon from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World In Fun New Video

The official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel is getting in on the fun since the launch of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser with a special tutorial teaching everyone how to draw the Halcyon Starcruiser.

What’s Happening:

According to the lore of the Star Wars universe, The Halcyon was a passenger liner owned by Chandrila Star Line. Being an MPO-1400 model, manufactured by the Corellian Engineering Corporation, and belonging to the family of Purgill-class starcruisers, the Halcyon was distinguished as the "jewel" of the cruise liner company. The ship was constructed 275 years before the First Order-Resistance War. Its construction was overseen by Shug Drabor at the Santhe Shipyards in Coronet City on Corellia. The vessel underwent its maiden voyage to Batuu. Within its tenth year of operation, the ship was rescued from Nihil pirates by Nib Assek and her Padawan Burry. The ship's Lightsaber Training Pod was built in their honor.

While the real physical Halcyon is located a launch away from the Walt Disney World Resort, the ship has appeared in many Star Wars projects, including many books and graphic novels from The High Republic as well as its own comic series, Halcyon Legacy.