Open Letter Reportedly Penned By Disney Employees Asks Company to Remain Politically Neutral

Amid walkouts that took place yesterday in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill — better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill — and Disney’s response to it, an open letter reportedly penned by Disney employees argues that Disney should remain politically neutral instead.
What’s Happening:
- As reported by the Los Angeles Times, an open letter has been posted on a Google Doc, calling on Disney to take a more neutral stance in its approach to politics.
- Detailing the recent events surrounding the Florida legislation, the letter argues, “This politicization of our corporate culture is damaging morale and causing many of us to feel our days with TWDC might be numbered. Furthermore, as this politicization makes its way into our content and public messaging, our more conservative customers will feel similarly unwanted.”
- The letter also alleges that Disney has alienated conservative employees, stating, ”We have watched as our colleagues, convinced that no one in the company could possibly disagree with them, grow increasingly aggressive in their demands. They insist that TWDC take a strong stance on not only this issue but other legislation and openly advocate for the punishment of employees who disagree with them.”
- The text goes on to cite Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s original memo to Cast Members, in which he stated, “As we have seen time and again, corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds.. Instead, they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.”
- Chapek later apologized for the original statement, noting that, at the time, he had hoped to help defeat the proposed bill in private.
- Concluding the open letter, the author(s) write, “Please don’t let Disney become just another thing we divide over.”
- Currently, it’s unclear who authored the letter and Disney has yet to publicly respond.
- However, in a statement from Disney Parks posted yesterday, the company said, “To ALL who come to this happy place, welcome. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products is committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form. We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.”