“Moon Knight” Stars Wait Patiently for Their Show’s Release in Marvel’s Waiting Room

Have you ever wondered how Marvel gets its stars to keep from spoiling their movies and shows before they’re released to the public (aside from Tom Holland, of course)? It’s not like they can just keep them locked in a room. Or can they?

Marvel shared a new video featuring Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke, the stars of Moon Knight Disney+

The room features all kinds of Marvel easter eggs, like motivational posters with Thanos and the Watcher, employee of the month pictures for Doctor Strange, Moon Knight posters and an arrow stuck in the bullseye of a dart board.

posters and an arrow stuck in the bullseye of a dart board. Check out the video below:

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash .

. Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic .

and . Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel She-Hulk

was Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.