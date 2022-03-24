LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

Bright and Bursting with Color: Disney Parks Blog Reveals runDisney Springtime Surprise Merchandise

by | Mar 24, 2022 3:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

runDisney’s Springtime Surprise Weekend is nearly here and while fans are excited for the return of three beloved events, the reveal of new merchandise is just as important! The Disney Parks Blog has shared a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s event.

(Disney Parks Blog)

(Disney Parks Blog)

What’s Happening:

  • runDisney is back and better than ever! As Walt Disney World gears up for the final race weekend of the 2021-22 season—Springtime Surprise Weekend— the Disney Parks Blog is showcasing the merchandise designed specifically for the event.
  • Whether guests are running 1 race or all 3, or just there to cheer on their friends and family, they will have plenty of fun options to browse themed to the Springtime Surprise Weekend.
  • Among the offerings for this merchandise collection are:
    • New runDisney Spirit Jersey
    • Annual Passholder apparel
    • Event logo performance apparel
    • Thematic drinkware
(Disney Parks Blog)

(Disney Parks Blog)

(Disney Parks Blog)

(Disney Parks Blog)

(Disney Parks Blog)

(Disney Parks Blog)

  • Guests will be able to purchase the assortment of new items at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo which kicks off Thursday, March 31st at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
  • In addition to the Expo, select merchandise is usually also available to runners and their families post race near the reunion and recovery areas.

runDisney Health & Fitness Expo:

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend participants and guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, March 31, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm
  • Friday, April 1, 2022: 12 pm – 7 pm
  • Saturday, April 2, 2022: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend:

This highly anticipated event sees the return of three guest favorite races:

  • Expedition Everest 5K (March 31, 2022) – The race will once again feature a nighttime 5K combined with a scavenger hunt, but this time the hunt will be conducted during the 5K.
  • Race for the Taste 10K (April 2, 2022) – The event will mirror the 10K from the past, but now the race will celebrate the newest attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.
  • The Tower of Terror 10-Miler (April 3, 2022) – The race will still be a 10-miler, but will be run in the morning instead of at night.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed