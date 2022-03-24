Bright and Bursting with Color: Disney Parks Blog Reveals runDisney Springtime Surprise Merchandise

runDisney’s Springtime Surprise Weekend is nearly here and while fans are excited for the return of three beloved events, the reveal of new merchandise is just as important! The Disney Parks Blog has shared a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

runDisney Walt Disney World Springtime Surprise Weekend Disney Parks Blog

Whether guests are running 1 race or all 3, or just there to cheer on their friends and family, they will have plenty of fun options to browse themed to the Springtime Surprise Weekend.

Among the offerings for this merchandise collection are: New runDisney Spirit Jersey Annual Passholder apparel Event logo performance apparel Thematic drinkware



Guests will be able to purchase the assortment of new items at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo which kicks off Thursday, March 31st at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

In addition to the Expo, select merchandise is usually also available to runners and their families post race near the reunion and recovery areas.

runDisney Health & Fitness Expo:

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend participants and guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 31, 2022: 10 am – 6 pm

Friday, April 1, 2022: 12 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, April 2, 2022: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend:

This highly anticipated event sees the return of three guest favorite races:

Expedition Everest 5K (March 31, 2022) – The race will once again feature a nighttime 5K combined with a scavenger hunt, but this time the hunt will be conducted during the 5K.

(March 31, 2022) – The race will once again feature a nighttime 5K combined with a scavenger hunt, but this time the hunt will be conducted during the 5K. Race for the Taste 10K (April 2, 2022) – The event will mirror the 10K from the past, but now the race will celebrate the newest attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure EPCOT

(April 2, 2022) – The event will mirror the 10K from the past, but now the race will celebrate the newest attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, The Tower of Terror 10-Miler (April 3, 2022) – The race will still be a 10-miler, but will be run in the morning instead of at night.