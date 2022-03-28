More “Florida Project” Inspired Flooring Coming to Connections Café and Eatery at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley has shared more details on the “Florida Project” inspired flooring coming to the new Connections Café and Eatery at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

A few days ago, Riddley revealed that the new Connections Café and Eatery will feature detailed flooring designs

Today, he revealed additional original Walt Disney World

Drawing inspiration from Walt’s Florida project master plan, Imagineers designed a flooring inlay for Connections Café and Eatery, which would infuse the original DNA of the resort into this new location within World Celebration.

Disney fans may recognize the images above from the EPCOT film, released in 1967, as Walt Disney described his grand vision for the “Florida project.” Standing proudly with pointer in hand, Walt relayed with great enthusiasm details on the early master plan for “Disney World,” including an “airport of the future,” an entrance complex for visitors, an industrial park and an area reserved for theme parks at the north of the property.

One detail is the intersection of I-4 and US 192 highways, represented by the orange lines which cut across the map. Linework showing original ideas for EPCOT, Magic Kingdom

Ridley shares how he and his fellow Imagineers are honored to reflect Walt’s vision in the design for World Celebration and for Connections Café and Eatery.

He said that more details will be coming soon and that he is looking forward to the opening this spring.