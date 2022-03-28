Olivia Rodrigo Chats About Her New Documentary, “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”

Olivia Rodrigo chats about her musical journey and her new documentary, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) which is now streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Olivia Rodrigo shares that the most exciting part for her when shooting the film was getting to go back and revisit the album and the time of her life when she was making it.

Rodrigo also mentions how much she felt like she had grown when revisiting her music and the places they filmed at in the process.

She says her favorite performance on the trip was “hope ur ok” because they shot it at a beach in Malibu and she got to share the moment with her bandmates.

Rodrigo mentioned how much she loved looking back at the GoPro footage she had from creating the music for her album and how fun it is to reflect on the footage and see her musical ideas come to life.

Stream OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) now on Disney+.

now on Disney+. Watch the clip of Olivia Rodrigo talking about her film below:

More Disney+ News: