“Better Nate Than Ever” Stars and Creator Discuss the Making of the New Film During A Virtual Press Conference

The stars and creator of Disney+’s Better Nate Than Ever came together for a press conference to discuss what went into making the film, character intentions and more.

The press conference, which was moderated by Tony Morrison, journalist and producer at ABC's Good Morning America featured Tim Federle (director, executive producer, screenwriter, and novelist), Lisa Kudrow (“Aunt Heidi”), Joshua Bassett (“Anthony”), Aria Brooks (“Libby”) and Rueby Wood (“Nate Foster”).

Morrison asked Tim Federle about his experience directing a feature film for the first time after writing the novel in which the movie is based on.

“It's a dream come true. I mean, my background was really, really as a theater kid from Pittsburgh, who dreamed of kind of getting out of my hometown and dancing on Broadway.” he said. “I never really dreamed of turning it into a movie, and I think the amazing thing about sort of growing up is it never stops happening if you surround yourself with people who allow you to dream. And this cast brought the movie to life in a way I could only imagine.”

Rueby Wood then discussed their experience with being a part of their very first film.

“I just have to say, I'm so honored and excited to be able to portray this, like, incredible role and be in this movie because it was just so amazing.”

Joshua Bassett mentioned how he was approached by Federle to play his character in the film

“When we were filming season two of High School Musical, Tim pulled me aside, and he was like, ‘Hey, we're making this movie, and, you know, I'd love for you to consider the role of Anthony. Can I send you the script?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’” Bassett said. “Normally, it's hard for me to read scripts. Like normally, it takes me, like, weeks, or, like, people will have to beg me to, and I literally sat down in a coffee shop, and in one go, didn't get up, just read the whole thing, and I picked up the phone immediately. I was like, ‘Tim, how the hell can I be a part of this film? Like, I need to be a part of this.’"

Tony Morrison asked Tim Federle how he and the team put so much intention into every scene.

“In sort of Hollywood history, Nate would be the side character, the joke, or he wouldn't even appear on camera. So, the intention of the authenticity of this movie is to bring the audience into a world where Nate may feel different from them, but actually, we all have the same dream. We want to be accepted, loved, celebrated, and lifted up.” Federle said. “And whether your dream is sort of wrapped in ‘I want to get to Broadway’ or just, you know, ‘I want to find the right people in my life who actually see who I am and are not trying to change me,’ that was-that was the intention.”

Tim Federle also talked about viewers' reactions to Better Nate Than Ever so far.

“I think the number one thing I keep hearing is like, ‘It's funny. It's sweet. It's fun. It's a joy. And then I cried at the end. Why was I crying at the end?’ he said. “I think my answer to that is because like, well, that's real life. Real life is like, it goes up, it goes down, it goes up, it goes down, and you better find those people who ride that roller coaster with you. And I hope the audience goes on that rollercoaster ride with us.”

Lastly, Rueby Wood discussed how COVID-19 positively impacted filming in New York City thanks to how empty the streets were.

“If there's one good thing about COVID, it's that everywhere was shut down so that we filmed everything, um, like, we didn't have to build any sets. We just filmed it all on location, so we could actually film in Times Square because there wasn't a ton of people bustling around. So, because of that, I feel like it was just so magical to film until three A.M.

in Times Square.” Rueby said. “And, like, there was no one there. I just had a blast. It was so much fun throughout the entire thing.”

Better Nate Than Ever begins streaming on Disney+ April 1st.