Al Roker Will Make Penny’s Wish Come True in This Week’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Disney+ has released a new featurette showcasing Al Roker, Lena Waithe and Lamorne Morris recording their lines for a very unique episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

What’s Happening:

This new featurette includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the guest cast, as well as the show’s creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

Additional guest stars for this episode include Jaden Smith, “Desus Nice” Baker, Jeremy O. Harris, Logan Browning, Bresha Webb, Karrie Martin, Ashton Sanders and Holly Winter.

In the episode, titled "When You Wish Upon a Roker," Oscar embarrasses Penny when he insists on chaperoning her disastrous first date with Kareem. Frustrated by her lack of freedom, Penny makes a deal with the master of mirth and mischief himself, Al Roker. Roker grants Penny's wish to be a college student and suddenly she and her crew are coeds able to do anything they want. Penny struggles to balance responsibility and freedom, forcing her to confront the fact that she may not be emotionally ready to be on her own.

The episode premieres Wednesday, March 30th on Disney+.

About The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The series picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is now streaming, with new episodes each Wednesday, only on Disney+.