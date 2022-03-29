Marvel Shares Mysterious Character Poster for Steven Grant’s Goldfish in “Moon Knight”

A new character poster for the upcoming Disney+ original series Moon Knight, but it’s probably not a character you were expecting to see.

Steven Grant’s pet goldfish now has his very own character poster ahead of the Marvel

The new poster has fans wondering exactly what is going on before they get the chance to see the show when it debuts on Disney+ tomorrow.

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.

This is not Isaac's first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox's X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.

. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash .

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.