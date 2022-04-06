Lucasfilm Live-Action Filmmakers to Discuss Upcoming Disney+ Shows at Star Wars Celebration

by |
Tags: , , ,

Star Wars Celebration returns to the Anaheim Convention Center next month, and the folks at Lucasfilm are gearing up for the festivities!

What’s Happening:

  • The event will launch with a must-see showcase on Thursday, May 26th.
  • Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.
  • Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
  • Tickets are still available for all four days of the event.

More Star Wars News: