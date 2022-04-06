Lucasfilm Live-Action Filmmakers to Discuss Upcoming Disney+ Shows at Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration returns to the Anaheim Convention Center next month, and the folks at Lucasfilm are gearing up for the festivities!
What’s Happening:
- The event will launch with a must-see showcase on Thursday, May 26th.
- Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.
- Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
- Tickets are still available for all four days of the event.
More Star Wars News:
- Star Wars fans everywhere have been patiently waiting for Star Wars Celebration 2022. This event was supposed to happen in 2020, but they canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are starting to find out which celebrity guests will be at Star Wars Celebration 2022.
- Ewan McGregor shared that the premiere date for Obi-Wan Kenobi is moving a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th, 2022.
- Get ready to make the jump to lightspeed, as Hyperspace Mountain will be returning to Disneyland on April 29th, just in time for Star Wars Day.