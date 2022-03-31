More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars fans everywhere have been patiently waiting for Star Wars Celebration 2022. This event was supposed to happen in 2020, but they canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are starting to find out which celebrity guests will be at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

What's Happening:

Moff Gideon, aka Giancarlo Esposito, was just announced on Twitter that he is joining the list of celebrity guests. Fans of The Mandalorian

Joonas Suotamo, who, after taking over the role from Peter Mayhew, played Chewbacca in the Star Wars saga.

Anthony Daniels is best known for playing C-3PO and has appeared in all the theatrical films in the series.

Ashley Eckstein is loved in the Star Wars community. She is best known for voicing the role of Ahsoka Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Daniel Logan, known for his role as Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Omid Abtahi, who is known as Doctor Pershing in The Mandalorian.

Carey Jones portrayed Krrsantan in the live-action television series The Book of Boba Fett

Ian McDiarmid most famous for being The Emperor.

Doug Chiang, known as Luca

Steve Sansweet, the founder of Rancho Obi-Wan. He will bring items from his Guinness World Records-certified largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia to Anaheim.

Long live the empire! Moff Gideon aka Giancarlo Esposito joins the lineup of Star Wars Celebration guests. Join him in Anaheim and buy your tickets today at https://t.co/30AjeOwTVR pic.twitter.com/TjIZqtbRVR — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) March 31, 2022

