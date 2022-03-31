More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars fans everywhere have been patiently waiting for Star Wars Celebration 2022. This event was supposed to happen in 2020, but they canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are starting to find out which celebrity guests will be at Star Wars Celebration 2022.
What's Happening:
- Moff Gideon, aka Giancarlo Esposito, was just announced on Twitter that he is joining the list of celebrity guests. Fans of The Mandalorian will be excited to see him live and in person.
- Joonas Suotamo, who, after taking over the role from Peter Mayhew, played Chewbacca in the Star Wars saga.
- Anthony Daniels is best known for playing C-3PO and has appeared in all the theatrical films in the series.
- Ashley Eckstein is loved in the Star Wars community. She is best known for voicing the role of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She also created a clothing line called Her Universe.
- Daniel Logan, known for his role as Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
- Omid Abtahi, who is known as Doctor Pershing in The Mandalorian.
- Carey Jones portrayed Krrsantan in the live-action television series The Book of Boba Fett.
- Ian McDiarmid most famous for being The Emperor.
- Doug Chiang, known as Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director.
- Steve Sansweet, the founder of Rancho Obi-Wan. He will bring items from his Guinness World Records-certified largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia to Anaheim.
About Star Wars Celebration 2022:
- Star Wars Celebration will take place May 26th through May 29th, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- This is an event where Star Wars fans come together from all over the world to share a mutual appreciation for such an incredible franchise.
- Guests will cosplay their favorite Star Wars characters, and it is a large community unlike anything else.