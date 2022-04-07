Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers and More Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration

Even more celebrities from the world of Star Wars have been announced to be joining in the festivities at next month’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

What’s Happening:

Announced this morning on StarWars.com The Mandalorian will be appearing at Star Wars Celebration.

will be appearing at Star Wars Celebration. Katee Sackhoff , who first played Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars then brought the fan-favorite character to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2, is confirmed to attend.

, who first played Bo-Katan Kryze in then brought the fan-favorite character to live-action in Season 2, is confirmed to attend. She’ll be joined by Carl Weathers, who portrays Greef Karga on the Disney+ Emily Swallow, the Armorer who recently reappeared in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett after giving Din Djarin his important quest at the end of Season 1 of The Mandalorian.

Also set to attend are: