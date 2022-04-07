Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers and More Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration

Even more celebrities from the world of Star Wars have been announced to be joining in the festivities at next month’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
What’s Happening:
- Announced this morning on StarWars.com, three more stars of The Mandalorian will be appearing at Star Wars Celebration.
- Katee Sackhoff, who first played Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars then brought the fan-favorite character to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2, is confirmed to attend.
- She’ll be joined by Carl Weathers, who portrays Greef Karga on the Disney+ series, and Emily Swallow, the Armorer who recently reappeared in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett after giving Din Djarin his important quest at the end of Season 1 of The Mandalorian.
Also set to attend are:
- Dee Bradley Baker – Voice of Captain Rex on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Clone Force 99
- Michelle Ang – Voice of Omega in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Dickey Beer – Stunt Coordinator for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Amy Allen – Jedi Master Aayla Secura in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- They join previously announced attendees including Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), as well as some live-action filmmakers from Lucasfilm.
