First-Look Images and Video from Disneyland’s Main Street Electrical Parade Revealed

The Disney Parks Blog has released a first-look at the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which includes a new finale float celebrating it’s a small world and multiple animated features, debuting at Disneyland on April 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Nighttime spectaculars return to the Disneyland Resort on Friday, April 22nd, including World of Color at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Forever fireworks at Disneyland Park, and the Main Street Electrical Parade with a few new surprises.
- Modifications to the classic parade include the addition of a 50th Anniversary banner on the drum that kicks off the processional.
- The finale float has also been rethemed to it’s a small world, featuring characters from multiple Disney and Pixar animated features in Mary Blair’s style.
- The finale features characters from Pinocchio, Hercules, Coco, The Princess and the Frog, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Frozen, Raya and the Last Dragon, Aladdin, and Encanto.
- Concept Art of the finale had been previously released, but Disney Parks Blog shared the first in-person image of the new float.
- Fans can also check out a video that features an interview with show directors Jordan Peterson and Robin Trowbridge along with video of the float.
- Keep your ears peeled for some of the new musical themes interspersed from the films featured in the finale float.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning