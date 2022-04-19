New Video Discusses the Impact of Disneyland Paris on the Regional Economic Landscape

For Disneyland Paris’ 4th Talk RH video, three speakers join host Elisabetta Marigliano to discuss 30 years of history at the Resort.

What’s Happening:

In the video, the guests are asked the following questions: What has been the eco-social impact of the installation of Disneyland Paris on the regional economic landscape? What social improvements have Disneyland Paris made possible at local and national level in France?

To answer these questions are Sylvia Di Pasquale, Editor-in-Chief of the online media Cadre Emploi, Thierry Cerri, Vice-President of the Val d'Europe agglomeration and Mayor of Coupvray, and Guillaume Da Cunha, Vice-President of Human Resources at Disneyland Paris.

The video is in French, however you can turn on Closed Captioning for an English translation.

