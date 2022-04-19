New Video Discusses the Impact of Disneyland Paris on the Regional Economic Landscape

For Disneyland Paris’ 4th Talk RH video, three speakers join host Elisabetta Marigliano to discuss 30 years of history at the Resort.
- In the video, the guests are asked the following questions:
- What has been the eco-social impact of the installation of Disneyland Paris on the regional economic landscape?
- What social improvements have Disneyland Paris made possible at local and national level in France?
- To answer these questions are Sylvia Di Pasquale, Editor-in-Chief of the online media Cadre Emploi, Thierry Cerri, Vice-President of the Val d'Europe agglomeration and Mayor of Coupvray, and Guillaume Da Cunha, Vice-President of Human Resources at Disneyland Paris.
- The video is in French, however you can turn on Closed Captioning for an English translation.
- In honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary, the resort has brought back the fan-favorite Fantasyland quick service restaurant – Toad Hall. Operating sporadically since its inception, the location has recently reopened with a new menu, including classic British dishes and some new additions.
- With the opening of Avengers Campus getting closer, Disneyland Paris shared a look at the new Avengers Deployment Vehicle or “ADV.”
- As part of a special panel celebrating 30 years of Disneyland Paris, the Imagineering teams from the European Disney Destination have revealed a brand new logo for the landmark Disneyland Hotel.
