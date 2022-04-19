Kidrobot Presents New Super Laundry Stitch, Kermit the Frog and More Disney Phunny Plush

Kidrobot is back with more Disney themed Phunny Plush and this time they’re honoring a few classic characters. Their new pals are as cute as they are cuddly and fans will love the colorful take on Stitch, Kermit the Frog and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

What’s Happening:

You can never have too many Disney plush pals and Kidrobot is doing their part to keep fans happy with a fun assortment of cuddly friends. Among their latest releases are four beloved characters from Disney films and The Muppets .

. Kidrobot is giving their Phunny Plush line a little boost of magic with four irresistibly cute new pals that fans will adore.

Helping to deliver continuous fun, is the Super Laundry Stitch who’s dressed for success…when it comes to chores that is!

Another new release is Kermit the Frog (complete with banjo) who’s here to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Muppets.

Finally, it’s always good to honor the classics and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have donned their iconic outfits for this Phunny Plush debut.

With each character measuring 7.5”-8” tall, this popular line is the perfect size for cuddles and playtime for kids or kids at heart.

All four Disney Phunny Plush characters are available now from Kidrobot

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Stitch

“It’s Super Laundry Stitch to the rescue! This escaped alien from another planet has crash landed on Earth and is ready to… do the laundry? From Disney’s animated movie Lilo and Stitch, this 8” Phunny plush from Kidrobot is dressed as a laundry superhero! Made with premium plush materials and ready to ‘help’ with chores.”

Disney Lilo and Stitch – Stitch Phunny Plush by Kidrobot

Kermit

“Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the magical movie The Muppets. It ain’t easy being green, but Kermit the Frog somehow pulls it off and manages to play the banjo too! The Muppets Kermit with Banjo measures 7.5” in the seated position and is made from premium plush materials.”

The Muppets Kermit the Frog with Banjo 8" Phunny Plush

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

“The enduring popularity of Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse makes them a favorite with adults and kids alike. Add these huggable friends to your collection today! Made with premium plush materials, the Mickey Mouse plush measures 8” tall and the Minnie Mouse plush measures 7.5” tall.”

Disney Minnie Mouse 8" Phunny Plush by Kidrobot

Disney Mickey Mouse 8" Phunny Plush by Kidrobot

