Disney Teams with Kidrobot to Create Enchanting “Hocus Pocus” Vinyl Figure

Get ready for the Halloween 2022 premiere of its sequel Hocus Pocus 2 with this enchanting collectible from the classic and beloved Disney movie Hocus Pocus.

The Sanderson sisters are back to lure you into the depths of their bubbling cauldron which glows in the dark.

The Hocus Pocus Witches in Cauldron Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Art Figure measures 7” tall and will transport you to a time of magic.

This new figure will be coming later this year from Kidrobot and is available for pre-order now

More on Hocus Pocus 2:

The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+

The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 will stream on Disney+ on Halloween

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast: