Disney Teams with Kidrobot to Create Enchanting “Hocus Pocus” Vinyl Figure

Get ready for the Halloween 2022 premiere of its sequel Hocus Pocus 2 with this enchanting collectible from the classic and beloved Disney movie Hocus Pocus.
- The Sanderson sisters are back to lure you into the depths of their bubbling cauldron which glows in the dark.
- The Hocus Pocus Witches in Cauldron Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Art Figure measures 7” tall and will transport you to a time of magic.
- This new figure will be coming later this year from Kidrobot and is available for pre-order now for $89.99.
More on Hocus Pocus 2:
- The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
- The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.
- Hocus Pocus 2 will stream on Disney+ on Halloween.
Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:
- Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson
- Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson
- Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson
- Doug Jones as Billie Butcherson
- Sam Richardson (Veep)
- Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
- Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake)
- Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty)
- Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Juju Brener (Vanquish)
- Froy Gutierrez (Cruel Summer)
- Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch)
- Nina Kitchen