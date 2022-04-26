It’s a Scream! Commemorate Alien Day 2022 with Cool Toys and Collectibles from Entertainment Earth

Over the past decade, pop culture fans have had a fun time finding reasons to celebrate various holidays themed to their favorite franchises. We have Star Wars Day and Life Day for Star Wars, September 5th (9/5) is Lightning McQueen Day, and on April 26th, it’s Alien Day!
What’s Happening:
- It’s true that in space no one can hear you scream, but fortunately we’re not in space, so holler away with delight over today being Alien Day!
- April 26th (4/26) has become the unofficial day to commemorate the horror/sci-fi franchise due to the name of the deep space moon—LV-426—that serves as the setting for the second film, Aliens.
- In December 2020 Disney announced that Noah Hawley was developing an Alien television series that will bow on FX networks and FX on Hulu.
- a new Hulu Original film based on the iconic sci-fi franchise Alien is in the works for the streamer, according to Deadline