It’s a Scream! Commemorate Alien Day 2022 with Cool Toys and Collectibles from Entertainment Earth

Over the past decade, pop culture fans have had a fun time finding reasons to celebrate various holidays themed to their favorite franchises. We have Star Wars Day and Life Day for Star Wars, September 5th (9/5) is Lightning McQueen Day, and on April 26th, it’s Alien Day!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s true that in space no one can hear you scream, but fortunately we’re not in space, so holler away with delight over today being Alien Day

April 26th (4/26) has become the unofficial day to commemorate the horror/sci-fi franchise due to the name of the deep space moon—LV-426—that serves as the setting for the second film, Aliens.

The folks at Entertainment Earth have a great selection of action figures, toys and collectibles

Fans can secure all of their favorites now with in-stock items or plan ahead with some of the hottest pre-order figures around!

Prices range from $11.99-$119.99. Links to individual products can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Alien Xenomorph Nendoroid Action Figure – $94.99

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Runner and Prowler Alien 7-Inch Scale Action Figure Series 1 Set of 2 – $69.99

Alien Ripley with Jonesey (Blue Card) 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure – $17.99

Alien Dallas (Blue Card) 3 3/4-Inch ReAction Figure – $17.99

Aliens Ripley and Newt vs. Xenomorph ReAction Figures Bundle of 4 – $26.00

Aliens Colonial Marines and Newt ReAction Figures Bundle of 4 – $26.00

Alien 40th Xenomorph Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Alien and Kane with Facehugger Super Soapies Bundle of 2 – $26.00

Alien Convenant Neomorph Phunny Plush – $14.99

Aliens Xenomorph Zippermouth Plush – $29.99

Alien Super Bucket – $19.99

Alien Pint Glass Ripley and Xenomorph Bundle of 2 – $12.99

ICYMI – More Alien: