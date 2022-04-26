Third and Final Season of “Love, Victor” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu on June 15th

Hulu and Disney+ announced today that the third and final season of the groundbreaking, critically acclaimed Love, Victor will premiere with all eight episodes on Wednesday, June 15th, on both streaming services. This follows a controversial decision to move the show from Disney+ to Hulu prior to its debut in June 2020.

Season one and two are now streaming on Hulu and will be added to Disney+ on June 15th.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with but, more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The series stars: Michael Cimino Rachel Hilson Anthony Turpel Bebe Wood Mason Gooding George Sear Isabella Ferreira Mateo Fernandez James Martinez Ana Ortiz Anthony Keyvan Ava Capri

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Joe Earley, president of Hulu said: “We are proud of Love, Victor and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15th by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) , Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and black-ish

