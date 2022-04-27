Tune in to Disney Parks on TikTok April 28th for Halfway to Halloween Announcements

If you are excited about Halfway to Halloween, then you will want to tune in to DisneyParks on TikTok tomorrow, April 28th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

What's Happening:

This is what was shared on Disney Parks' Instagram: "Your ghost host, @DisneyParks on TikTok, is hosting a first-of-its-kind live event on April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT! Visit the Disney Parks Blog for all the details and get ready for a scary good time! #HalfwayToHalloween".

There is no word yet on what will be announced, but in an earlier Disney Parks Blog they shared, "During our big, daylong #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration on Thursday, it’s nothing but treats as we share several frightfully fantastic Disney Parks Halloween and other spooky announcements that you won’t want to miss."

Earlier in the week, we found out some treats that will be available at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Disney Springs Gideon’s Bakehouse

There will be two popcorn buckets, including a Jack Skellington Popcorn Bucket at Magic Kingdom and a Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket at Disney Springs. These will be available from April 28th through the month of May, while supplies last.

Disney has not announced what Halloween celebration there will be later in the year, but that could possibly be a part of the announcement on Thursday.

Last year's Halloween season we were given an after hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party