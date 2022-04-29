“Hercules,” “Lilo and Stitch” and More Featured in New Series of Disney VHS Plush and Pins Collectibles

shopDisney is continuing their series of adorable Disney VHS-inspired collectibles with five new films and characters. Celebrate the animated classics we love with this fun assortment of plush and pins that come in clever packaging designed to look like Disney VHS boxes.

Kids who grew up in the 1990s know the special magic that was bringing home a Disney movie on VHS. Those puffy white cases with a large image on the front and back were the stuff of dreams and now they’ve been reimagined in miniature—with plush inside!

A new series of the popular anniversary collectibles arrived on shopDisney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Lady and the Tramp The Little Mermaid Hercules Lilo and Stitch

Guests can purchase the VHS-packaged plush as well as a hinged pin set depicting the original VHS box and a plush pal.

Plush sets sell for $22.99 while the pin sets are priced at $29.99.

Links to the Series 3 VHS Plush and VHS Pin sets can be found below.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Dopey VHS Plush – Small – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Limited Release – $22.99

Dopey VHS Pin Set – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Limited Release – $29.99

Lady and the Tramp

Lady VHS Plush – Small – Lady and the Tramp – Limited Release – $22.99

Lady VHS Pin Set – Lady and the Tramp – Limited Release – $29.99

The Little Mermaid

Ariel VHS Plush – Small – The Little Mermaid – Limited Release – $22.99

Ariel VHS Pin Set – The Little Mermaid – Limited Release – $29.99

Hercules

Hercules VHS Plush – Small – Limited Release – $22.99

Hercules VHS Pin Set – Limited Release – $29.99

Lilo and Stitch

Stitch VHS Plush – Small – Limited Release – $22.99

