Disney’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell Exits Company, Leading to Division of Responsibilities Amongst 3 Execs

The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Geoff Morrell, is stepping down from his position after five months in the role, leading to a reorganization of the teams he led.
What’s Happening:
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek released an internal memo today announcing that Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell is leaving the company.
- Morrell began this role on January 24th, 2022, and reported directly to Bob Chapek, overseeing Corporate Communications, Global Public Policy, Government Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) teams.
- The memo simply states that Geoff is leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” but the quick exit comes on the heels of some public missteps for the company, particularly its varying degrees of response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
- Morrell’s exit has caused some reorganization of the teams he led, reassigning his responsibilities to the following executives:
- Kristina Schake, Executive Vice President, Global Communications, will oversee Corporate Communications.
- Horacio Gutierrez, Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, will oversee Government Relations and Global Public Policy.
- Jenny Cohen, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, will oversee Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).
- All three executives previously reported to Morrell and will now report directly to Chapek.
- Chapek’s memo ended by sharing his confidence in this team as the company moves closer to its 100th anniversary.