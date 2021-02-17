Disney Names Jenny Cohen EVP, Social Responsibility

by | Feb 17, 2021 7:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Walt Disney Company has named Jenny Cohen to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Social Responsibility.

via Deadline

via Deadline

  • In this new role, Cohen will report directly to Disney CEO Bob Chapek and will lead the Company’s global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) work.
  • Cohen is a 23-year Disney veteran who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Brand, Franchise and Customer Relationship Management.
  • Cohen will be accountable for leading and integrating the Company’s CSR and ESG functions. She and her team will work collaboratively across the enterprise to create and implement innovative initiatives and programs that will positively impact our communities, consumers, employees and the environment.
  • Cohen will also manage reporting of ESG metrics to provide transparent disclosure on the Company’s progress in priority areas.
  • Cohen’s work will build on Disney’s long legacy of operating as an honorable and socially responsible company.
  • Among the Company’s many efforts, Disney provides comfort and inspiration to seriously ill children through its support of children’s hospitals around the world and wish-granting; invests in youth programs to advance STEM education and the arts; supports charitable organizations through the employee-based Disney VoluntEARS program; and promotes global conservation efforts through the Disney Conservation Fund, which has directed more than $100 million to nonprofit organizations working to save wildlife and protect the planet.
  • Most recently, the Company set ambitious new environmental goals for 2030 focused on five key areas: climate and energy, water and oceans, waste, materials and sustainable building design.
  • As a member of the Company’s CEO Diversity & Inclusion Council, Cohen is also active in developing and implementing initiatives that support a representative and inclusive culture.
  • Cohen first joined Disney in 1992 as an Analyst in Strategic Planning and New Business Development, where she worked until 1995.

What they’re saying:

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek: “Consumers, employees and investors are increasingly looking to companies to drive positive, impactful change in the world, and at Disney, our goal is to be as admired for our values and contributions to society as we are for the superb entertainment we create. Jenny is an extremely talented, strategic and collaborative leader who has helped define not only what the Disney brand represents, but what the brand should stand for, and I am pleased that she will be leading this important work.”
  • Jenny Cohen: “I am grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to lead the Company’s efforts to further activate our brands and businesses as a force for good in our communities. Social responsibility is an integral part of our DNA at Disney, and I look forward to partnering with leaders from across our businesses as we strive to use our unique global platform and resources to drive the greatest impact.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed