Disney Names Jenny Cohen EVP, Social Responsibility

The Walt Disney Company has named Jenny Cohen to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Social Responsibility.
- In this new role, Cohen will report directly to Disney CEO Bob Chapek and will lead the Company’s global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) work.
- Cohen is a 23-year Disney veteran who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Brand, Franchise and Customer Relationship Management.
- Cohen will be accountable for leading and integrating the Company’s CSR and ESG functions. She and her team will work collaboratively across the enterprise to create and implement innovative initiatives and programs that will positively impact our communities, consumers, employees and the environment.
- Cohen will also manage reporting of ESG metrics to provide transparent disclosure on the Company’s progress in priority areas.
- Cohen’s work will build on Disney’s long legacy of operating as an honorable and socially responsible company.
- Among the Company’s many efforts, Disney provides comfort and inspiration to seriously ill children through its support of children’s hospitals around the world and wish-granting; invests in youth programs to advance STEM education and the arts; supports charitable organizations through the employee-based Disney VoluntEARS program; and promotes global conservation efforts through the Disney Conservation Fund, which has directed more than $100 million to nonprofit organizations working to save wildlife and protect the planet.
- Most recently, the Company set ambitious new environmental goals for 2030 focused on five key areas: climate and energy, water and oceans, waste, materials and sustainable building design.
- As a member of the Company’s CEO Diversity & Inclusion Council, Cohen is also active in developing and implementing initiatives that support a representative and inclusive culture.
- Cohen first joined Disney in 1992 as an Analyst in Strategic Planning and New Business Development, where she worked until 1995.
What they’re saying:
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek: “Consumers, employees and investors are increasingly looking to companies to drive positive, impactful change in the world, and at Disney, our goal is to be as admired for our values and contributions to society as we are for the superb entertainment we create. Jenny is an extremely talented, strategic and collaborative leader who has helped define not only what the Disney brand represents, but what the brand should stand for, and I am pleased that she will be leading this important work.”
- Jenny Cohen: “I am grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to lead the Company’s efforts to further activate our brands and businesses as a force for good in our communities. Social responsibility is an integral part of our DNA at Disney, and I look forward to partnering with leaders from across our businesses as we strive to use our unique global platform and resources to drive the greatest impact.”