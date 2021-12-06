Disney Taps Geoff Morrell as Replacement for Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha

Disney has found their replacement for Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha, who will be stepping away at the end of the year.
- Variety reports that The Walt Disney Company has named Geoff Morrell as Mucha’s replacement.
- Morrell is currently serving as the executive vice president of communications and advocacy at BP.
- In addition to Mucha’s duties, Morrell will also handle government relations for The Walt Disney Company, a job that was previously handled by Disney’s chief counsel’s office. However, current chief counsel and senior executive vice president, Alan Braverman, will also be stepping away at the start of the new year.
- In his time with BP, Morrell is credited with helping to rebuild the company’s reputation following the Deepwater Horizon accident.
- Prior to that, Morrell worked for four years at the Pentagon as the chief spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense under the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
- He has also previously worked as a journalist with ABC News, covering the White House.
- Mucha and Braverman both announced their imminent departures from The Walt Disney Company back in July.
- Mucha has spent 20 years with the company and led the communications and positioning strategy for all of Disney’s strategic business initiatives including the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox.
- She originally joined the Company in 2001, as senior vice president, Communications, for the ABC Broadcast Group and the ABC Television Network.
- Disney has not yet issued any comment on Morrell’s hiring and there is currently no timeline for a formal announcement.