Disney Accidentally Sells Limited Number of MagicBand+ Bands Before Official Release

One of Walt Disney World’s many retail locations accidentally sold a limited number of MagicBand+ bands prior to the product's official release.
- Disney shared that they learned that a limited number of the upcoming MagicBands+ bands were mistakenly sold at one of their retail locations.
- Disney has since removed the bands from shelves and are offering full refunds to those who purchased them.
- All of the features planned to be included in the new MagicBand+, including the interactive in-park experiences, are not yet operational and are planned to launch later this year.
- More details regarding the MagicBand+, including all of its capabilities, pricing and availability, will be announced at a later date.
More on MagicBand+:
- At the beginning of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, MagicBand+, a new high tech version of the popular accessory, was announced to be introduced at some point in 2022.
- Last week, the Disney Parks Twitter posted a cryptic image teasing the eventual arrival of MagicBand+.
- These wearables will allow park guests to interact with 50th anniversary statues, nighttime spectaculars, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in new ways.
- Some of the examples cited on the Disney Parks Blog include:
- Play like a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Interact with the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection,” the golden sculptures spread throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks.
- Experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as you see your band light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new “Harmonious” at EPCOT and “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park.
- MagicBand+ will be equipped with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition.
- Of course, in addition to these capabilities, MagicBand+ will retain the same functions as previous iterations of MagicBand.
- The new bands will be available for purchase beginning this year.
- There will also be a discounted, pre-arrival price for Disney Resort hotel guests, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Current MagicBands will continue to be offered and supported — along with the Disney MagicMobile service.
