Disney Accidentally Sells Limited Number of MagicBand+ Bands Before Official Release

One of Walt Disney World’s many retail locations accidentally sold a limited number of MagicBand+ bands prior to the product's official release.

Disney has since removed the bands from shelves and are offering full refunds to those who purchased them.

All of the features planned to be included in the new MagicBand+, including the interactive in-park experiences, are not yet operational and are planned to launch later this year.

More details regarding the MagicBand+, including all of its capabilities, pricing and availability, will be announced at a later date.

More on MagicBand+:

These wearables will allow park guests to interact with 50th anniversary statues, nighttime spectaculars, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Some of the examples cited on the Disney Parks Blog Play like a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Interact with the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection,” the golden sculptures spread throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks. Experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as you see your band light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new “ Harmonious EPCOT Disney Enchantment Magic Kingdom

MagicBand+ will be equipped with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition.

Of course, in addition to these capabilities, MagicBand+ will retain the same functions as previous iterations of MagicBand.

The new bands will be available for purchase beginning this year.

There will also be a discounted, pre-arrival price for Disney Resort hotel guests, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.

Current MagicBands will continue to be offered and supported — along with the Disney MagicMobile service.