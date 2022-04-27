Walt Disney World Teases MagicBand+ with New Image

At the beginning of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations, MagicBand+, a new high tech version of the popular accessory, was announced to be introduced at some point in 2022. Today, the Disney Parks Twitter posted a cryptic image teasing the eventual arrival of MagicBand+.
- The image was accompanied by this comment: “Fortune awaits. None can hide. MagicBand+ coming later this year to Walt Disney World.”
- This photo was taken in front of a construction wall at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where a new interactive element tied into MagicBand+ appears to be under construction.
- The original announcement of MagicBand+ noted that you’ll be able to play like a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- MagicBand+ will be equipped with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition.
- Of course, in addition to these capabilities, MagicBand+ will retain the same functions as previous iterations of MagicBand.
- The new bands will be available for purchase later this year.
- A closer at the new MagicBand+ design can be seen below:
