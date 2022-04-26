If you are a Florida resident, there are lots of different discounts you can get at Walt Disney World. If you were wanting to go to a Disney water park, then this latest offer could be great for you.

What's Happening:

Currently, Florida residents can purchase a 2-day Disney Water Park adult ticket for $69 plus tax.

Tickets for children 3 to 9 are also available for $63 plus tax.

The 2-Day tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

Tickets purchased as part of this offer are valid April 26th through June 20th, 2022 — although blockout dates may apply from May 27th through May 30th, 2022.

About Disney's Typhoon Lagoon:

Typhoon Lagoon opened on June 1st, 1989 and is 61 acres in size.

It was inspired by the legend of a typhoon, an earthquake, and a volcanic eruption combining to create an island. This is where the breaker waves, a towering Watershed Mountain atop and a stranded shrimp boat come in.

Although you have to pay for parking at the four main Walt Disney World theme parks, parking at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is free.

If you're wondering how much water is used, the 109,000 square feet contain nearly three million gallons of water.

If you're sitting back and relaxing at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, you may notice some of the background music. This is one of the rare places where there are lyrics in songs at Walt Disney World. It focuses heavily on the Beach Boys and also some Jimmy Buffett and The Surfaris.