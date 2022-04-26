Sommerfest at EPCOT Debuts Delicious Pretzel Bread Pudding

Chefs at the Walt Disney World Resort are always cooking up some delicious new treats, and their latest item is the scrumptious looking Pretzel Bread Pudding at EPCOT’s Sommerfest.

What’s Happening:

The Pretzel Bread Pudding is now available at Sommerfest, the quick service stand at the Germany pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

The price is listed at $4.79 on the Walt Disney World website.

This is a regular item available at EPCOT regardless of any festivals going on.

Give it a try on your next foodie tour around the World Showcase!

