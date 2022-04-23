First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Exterior Lighting at EPCOT

Zach Riddley is an Imagineer at Walt Disney World and he will often bring you pictures and updates of new editions. He just shared on his Instagram that they are debuting the exterior lighting design for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind! tonight. Here is what he shared.

What's Happening:

Today (I mean, tonight!) we’re excited to debut our exterior lighting design for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!

Our team has been working hard to develop and implement a look that allows the building to show off its unique character and fit into the emerging aesthetic of our reimagined EPCOT

We want to ensure that the people of Xandar have a suitable beacon for the message of peace and cooperation that they have brought to our park.

The lighting design reinforces the layering of space and scale that we focused on as we developed our exterior architecture, finishes and color palette.

We had such an amazing starting point with the pre-existing Universe of Energy building and looked for every opportunity to preserve and extend the many strong points of that facade.

Our lighting is sculptural and chiseled, designed to highlight the intricate layering of masses and forms that define the building—not to mention its very imposing scale!

It supports the Nova Corps Starblaster in the front courtyard as the iconic centerpiece of the design … and its programming is intended to allow the Xandarians to play along in the vibrant skyline of our new vision for EPCOT.

We hope you enjoy the new look!”