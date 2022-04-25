Terry Crews Playing Centurion Tal Marik in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

FIRST LOOK: @TerryCrews gearing up for his new role as Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter and close advisor to Nova Prime. Marik must call on the Guardians because it's "SAVE THE GALAXY TIME…again!" #CosmicRewind pic.twitter.com/P910ygZKsW

