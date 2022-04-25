Terry Crews Playing Centurion Tal Marik in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney has just announced that Terry Crews will have a role in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new attraction opening next month at EPCOT.
- In the photo released by Disney, Terry Crews is shown gearing up for his new role as Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter and close advisor to Nova Prime.
- Marik must call on the Guardians because it's "SAVE THE GALAXY TIME…again!"
- It has not been announced where in the attraction Crews’ character will feature.
- Along with the main cast from the film series, Glenn Close will also reprise her role as Nova Prime in the attraction.
More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley recently shared some photos of what the exterior of the new attraction will look like at night.
- Six classic songs will be randomly featured as you blast through the galaxy:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
- Take a look at the costumes that cast members will be donning at the Wonders of Xandar.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT.
