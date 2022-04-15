Closer Look at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cast Member Costumes

Earlier this week, Walt Disney Imagineering’s Zach Riddley shared the outfits that cast members will be wearing when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens next month at EPCOT. Those photos were taken on a mannequin, however now we have a photo of actual cast members wearing them, thanks to the Disney Parks Blog.
- This Tuesday, EPCOT cast were invited to a cast-only Xandarian Expo to help them learn more about their new intergalactic neighbors in preparation for the official debut of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on May 27th.
- During the expo, the Xandarian emissaries who will be stationed here on Terra (aka Earth) shared aspects of their culture with the EPCOT cast. From language and technology to intergalactic history, there is a lot to learn about the planet.
- One especially eye-catching moment at the expo was the first glimpse of the Xandarian fashion that will soon be seen in Wonders of Xandar, as the EPCOT cast got a first glimpse of the uniforms that the Xandarian Nova Corps emissaries wear.
- Disney also shared this interesting TikTok giving a full body look at the new costume:
- Cast members even got to pose for a photo in one of the attraction’s ride vehicles:
More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Earlier today, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley showcased some new never-before-seen images on his Instagram account
- Marvel also revealed that the antagonist of the upcoming attraction will be the Celestial known as Eson.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens May 27th at EPCOT!
