Journey into the Wonders of Xandar Through New Pictures from Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley

As we get closer and closer to the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the hype grows stronger and stronger for EPCOT’s newest attraction. In that spirit, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley showcased some new never-before-seen images on his Instagram account today.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that in little over a month, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be open and welcoming curious Terrans.

These moments in any Imagineering project are unique. You are putting finishing touches on ideas that have been years in the making. Spending time in the attraction and walking with our team, you see new details that weren’t even there the day before. Things speed up, get richer, get more complete.

It’s emotional and it’s super exciting to think of what YOU will say after YOUR first visit. You can’t really describe the experience, there aren’t words. It’s a feeling. And that’s something we made. It's amazing seeing our Cast and partners get their first glimpses, and soon the world!

Today I am sharing a few images I captured walking around and looking at the details and texture of this experience. None capture the true wonder and sheer audacity of this undertaking. It defies explanation, you just have to feel it for yourselves.

I am proud of all of our Imagineers, partners and collaborators who have gotten us to this moment. May 27th cannot come soon enough. I will be there, watching our first Guests come off this ride.

Prepare to be amazed!!”